A FLOOD warning has been issued for the Essex coast.

The Government's Flood Information Service has said tides could be higher than usual between 10am and 1pm on Monday.

Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea seafront may see some wave overtopping and spray.

The Strood, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded.

The peak time for problems is expected to be 11.30am.

A spokesman said: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are not expecting the situation to escalate but will update this message if necessary."

Last month, huge tides saw massive damage to beach huts at Brightlingsea and cars get stuck on The Strood at Mersea.