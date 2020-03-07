THE number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK has risen to 206.

Some 43 additional cases have been confirmed compared to yesterday, according to the Public Health England.

On Friday, it was confirmed the parent of a child enrolled at Belfairs Academy in Leigh has tested positive for the virus - but not the pupil.

It is thought, to be the second case of coronavirus in Essex with a patient initially being treated at hospital in Harlow last Sunday before they were transferred to a specialist unit.

The Government is still saying there are thought to be between one and four cases in the county.

In order to prevent the spread, people are being advised to wash their hands thoroughly for 20 seconds, catch coughs and sneezes in tissues and avoid touch their faces.

Symptoms include fever, tiredness, breathing difficulties and coughing.

Anyone fearing they have the disease should call 111 and NOT go to the GP surgery or hospital.