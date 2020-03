TWO cars were wrecked after a crash on a busy road in the early hours of the morning.

Police released the images of the smash on the A133 near Elmstead Market.

The crash happened at 2am on Saturday.

Officers close the road close to the junction of Tye Road while Highways England cleared up the debris.

One car had gone off the road and had fallen into a ditch.

The road was reopened within a few hours.