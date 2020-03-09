A CHARITY is hosting a fundraising darts tournament later this month to raise money for bereaved families.

Oakley’s Gift was founded in 2019 by Joanne Harris-Beck and husband Tom, following the tragic death of their new-born baby.

Ever since, the dedicated couple have been looking at ways they can garner donations, so they can continue to assist parents dealing with the loss of a child.

Joanne and Tom have now organised the Oakley’s Gift Darts Tournament, which is being held at the Clacton Railway Club on Friday March 20 from 7pm.

The event invites players of all abilities to take part and is currently curating the matches.

Joanne said: “Whether you are a beginner or a professional, it will be a fun night for everyone.

“We also have a dartboard signed by Kevin Painter, which we will be raffling on the night.

“Even if you’re not entering the competition, it will be a nice Friday night out for a good cause.”

The cost to enter the competition is £5, but entrance to the venue for spectators is free.