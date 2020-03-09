A SPRIGHTLY care home resident whose piano playing helped lift spirits during the war celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family and friends.

Vera Chambers, who was born in East London in February 1920, marked her landmark birthday with a party at Corner House Care Home, in Clacton.

The former entertainer, who is a valued and much-loved resident at the home, enjoyed the bash after staff pulled out all the stops to ensure she had the best possible day.

The tasty and beautiful birthday cake, which was made by Lorraine at Corner House’s sister home, Corner Lodge, in Jaywick, proved particularly popular with Vera.

Mrs Chambers enjoyed a special cake and was presented with a colourful bouquet of flowers and, while sat surrounded by balloons, she read out her card from the Queen. A Champagne toast was also made to celebrate Mrs Chambers’ 100th birthday.

Mrs Chamber, whose husband, Cyril, was a “dashing soldier” in the Royal Engineers, is no stranger to a good old knees up having played piano in a choir group during the Second World War.

Her aim was to use music to help deflate the tense atmosphere which engulfed residents in London as uncertainty and danger loomed.

Despite the devastating impact of war, Mrs Chambers said those years remain some of the happiest years of her life, due to the positivity she helped spread through her performances.

She said the secret to a long and happy life is simply music...and the occasional cheeky whiskey liquor.

A spokesman for the Corner House Care Home said: “Vera and her young sister, Hilda, who also lives at Corner House, thoroughly enjoy joining in social occasions and parties.

“She enjoyed every minute of her party and cake – the management and staff really pulled out all the stops to make her special day memorable.

“She just loves living life and has had a wonderful life.

“She was keen to be in the newspaper, so I am glad we have made this dream come true.”