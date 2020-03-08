As local councillors, we were pleased that at long last Clacton has something to celebrate, with the recent announcement that a multi-million pound retail development is on its way to the old gas works site, next to the Waterglade Retail Park in Old Road.

This is welcome news as the new scheme is expected to create over 100 much needed jobs, with 14 units, as well as a new tire centre, gym and drive through restaurant, adding to our town’s shopping experience.

The site is in easy walking distance to the main town centre, and will hopefully help rejuvenate the town, which in recent times has been badly hit by the closure of some well known stores.

While we are encouraged by the news, it is a shame that the ANRP cameras, installed at the Watergalde Retail Park, could start to undo all the good work, as we have already had complaints from residents who have fallen foul of the parking limit, received a ticket, and are now going elsewhere.

Let us hope that those who control the parking at the Waterglade, will review the limit, and increase the hours, after all, we want to encourage residents and visitors to shop at the Waterglade, and create a warm, friendly environment which makes people want to shop in our town, and which in the long term, will be good for every one.

Cllrs Chris Griffiths and Maurice Alexander

St James Ward, Clacton