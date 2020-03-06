VILLAGE residents have called on thoughtless fly-tippers to “respect the countryside” after hordes of rubbish were dumped on a narrow country lane.

Straight Road, in Great Bentley, was left littered with everything from large planks of wood and water tanks, to exercise benches and coffee cups.

Michael Davies, who lives in the area, discovered the large, disregarded pile of waste while out walking.

When he discovered the bulk load, it was blocking the route, which can usually be used by cars and trucks, as well as visually polluting the usually scenic landscape.

Mr Davies slammed those responsible and pleaded with fly-tippers to consider the ecological impact of their actions.

He said: “It is a bit hit and miss, but one month that area can be okay, and then it will go through a spate of it being bad again.

“You wouldn’t be able to print what I think of the people who disregard our beautiful countryside.

“People need to respect the countryside more, but I don’t think you will ever be able to stop it.”

Mandy Fowler believes fly-tipping has a negative impact on everyone, but suggests local farmers are the ones suffering the most.

In 2019, for example, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs revealed 408 fly-tipping incidents took place on farmland in the East of England.

The figures also showed there were 718 fly-tipping incidents reported in Tendring last year.

Ms Fowler says the careless act is part of a much bigger issue and is actually a result of how some parts of society approach day-to-day life.

“I think fly-tipping is indicative of a wider problem,” she said.

“There seems to be a culture of people dropping litter everywhere and it is part of a mentality.

“Selfishness and greed, which is apparent from the top down, sets an example of not caring about anything but your own needs.

“Fly-tipping is a massive problem locally, and I have no understanding of the mentality of anyone who is prepared to dump rubbish in the countryside.

“These people have no concern for the cost to the environment of the financial cost to others. "It is a great shame these people just don't care."