DETAILED plans have been submitted for a new holiday village on a former salvage yard where a man’s skeleton was found.

Outline plans for the former East Coast Salvage vehicle reprocessing site in Cockett Wick Lane, St Osyth, were originally rejected by Tendring Council last year.

It was concerned over safety with part of the site being on the most high risk category of flood plain.

But the development was later given the go-ahead by a planning inspector following an appeal hearing.

Detailed blueprints have now been submitted for 24 caravans and lodges and an access road at the three acre site.

Planning agent Michael McGarr said the creation of a holiday village would offer a far better and more congenial use than a vehicle dismantling site.

He said the plans were a chance to make environmental improvements to the site and any contamination from the previous use would be dealt with as part of the scheme.

The planning inspector imposed a condition on the site that the units could only be used for holiday homes and not as anyone’s main address.

The skeleton of an elderly man was unearthed at the scrapyard by a site worker in April last year.

Police have appealed for help in a bid to identify the man, who was found with a distinctive pair of leather cowboy style boots.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained as no cause of death has been established.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by April 9.