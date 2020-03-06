CARERS grabbed a dementia-suffering woman arms to try to make her take medication and pushed her against a wall after she had wet herself.

Victoria Beckinsale, 39, tried to give the woman her pills, and when she refused, attempted to put them in her mouth.

After she resisted, Beckinsale held down her arms, a court was told.

A few weeks later, Amanda Higgins, 62, attempted to move the victim out the way after she had urinated on the floor.

Higgins then held her by the arm, pulled her and then pushed her against the wall before wiping her arm on her, seemingly in disgust.

The two separate incidents both involved the same resident at Penny Pot Care Care Home in Alton Road, Clacton, in 2018.

The pair admitted ill-treating a patient.

Katie Armstrong-Mason, mitigating at Colchester Magistrates’ Court said Higgins, of Park Square West, Clacton, had suffered a horrific year with personal bereavement and that she had fallen down an elevator shaft at the home and hurt herself but could not afford to live on the sick pay offered.

“She felt she had no choice but to go back to work and accepts she went back too early,” she said.

“She said the patient could be spiteful and has been aggressive in the past.”

Mitigating for Beckinsale, of James Road, Clacton, Ms Armstrong-Mason said she had been depressed at the time and should not have been working.

“The medication had been signed out and she felt she would not be able to take it back and explain it had been refused.

“She was under extreme pressure at the time.”

District Judge John Woollard said the pair had subjected the same woman to “casual ill treatment” and his sentencing powers were insufficient. They will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court next month.