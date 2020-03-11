The Mods & Rockers ‘riots’ in Clacton over the Easter weekend 1964 made the national news headlines.

The mass influx of the two groups had initially been helped ironically by Clacton Council as they had gone out of their way to promote the town as a lively resort by laying on some top groups.

These included Freddie and the Dreamers at the Blue Lagoon on the Pier, Shane Fenton and the Fentones at the council’s own Princes Theatre and Johnny Pilgrim and the Classics at the Westcliff Hotel.

They had even laid on specially-designated camps on the outskirts of town to accommodate the large numbers they were hoping would arrive.

According to the national newspapers, the weekend’s disturbances started quietly enough on Good Friday as a trickle of teenagers on motor scooters, the Mods, began to arrive to have a good time with all the amusements and concerts being laid on and made their way to the specially-designated camps.

Later on during the day, an even smaller number of Rockers on their motorbikes began to turn up.

Word got around both communities in London that Clacton was the place to be for both the Mods and the Rockers because not only were several of their own group there, but that the “enemy” was also there.

This was enough to make Clacton the place to be that Easter.

On Saturday evening Freddie and the Dreamers played to an audience of 1,200 youngsters.

It was not long after this that the first clash between the two groups came in Pier Avenue as the two groups faced each other and boots, bottles and batons were swung around.

The police, who were on stand-by, were very quick to respond and got in between the two groups.

Unfortunately if there was one thing the Mods and Rockers hated more than each other, it was the police. From then on, the gang warfare was largely forgotten.

The fighting went on all through the night with a brief respite just before dawn, but soon after breakfast time on Sunday, violence flared up again with the windows of the Pavilion being broken. Extra police were brought in from neighbouring towns.

Just after lunch something like a thousand youngsters congregated around the Marine Parade/Pier Avenue junction. But the greatly increased number of police gradually began to take control of the situation and dozens of arrests.

By Monday, although there were sporadic outbreaks of violence, things had calmed down greatly.

During the afternoon, the Chief Constable Mr J C Nightingale, arrived in Clacton to see what had happened. His response was to say: “I am convinced we have won this battle against those who have no respect for law and order.”

These disturbances led to front page headlines in the national press. The Daily Mail said: “Clacton represents a new high water mark in hooliganism.”

There is no doubt that the newspaper stories and headlines helped that weekend go down in history

Without exception, Clacton residents who were here at the time have said they felt the press reports were greatly exaggerated.

Of course, there is no doubt there was some anti-social behaviour and fighting, but, as it happened, this was mainly in the middle of the night.

Also, there is no getting away from the fact that there was some damage done, some windows were broken and there were some arrests. So it wasn’t pretty.

But, on the other hand, some of the local youngsters, neither Mods nor Rockers, thought it was all quite exciting.

However, as a result of the bad publicity, whether justified or not, what worried local business people was that people would be put off visiting Clacton in case there was a repeat performance.

Although still a popular seaside resort in 1964, there is no doubt the decline from Clacton’s heyday was already in evidence as more and more families were starting to go abroad for their holidays.

There is no doubt that the Mods and Rockers riots of Easter 1964 will always be seen as one of Clacton’s major historical events. However, whether it was quite how it was reported and whether it had the lasting effect often ascribed to it is another matter entirely.