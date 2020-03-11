PEOPLE struggling to adapt to a new hearing aid or who are suffering from long-term hearing problems can now receive vital advice in Tendring.

Action On Hearing Loss works on behalf of the millions of people who are either deaf or have ear health issues.

The Hear 2 Meet sessions, run by Angela Baker, give people free information and guidance, while providing hearing aid maintenance demonstrations.

The meet-ups are also designed to provide residents with a relaxed space in which they can speak with other people also suffering with tinnitus and hearing loss.

On the first Monday of every month, Angela will run an advice stand at St Mary’s Church, Frinton, between 2pm and 3pm.

She will then appear at the CVS Tendring, in Clacton, from 1pm to 3pm on the second Tuesday of each month.

For more information, call her on 07442528939.