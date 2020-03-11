A COUNCIL is set to fork out an extra £50,000 on a second machine to clean grubby streets in Clacton town centre… having already bought one for £40,000 just six months ago.

Tendring Council said new equipment and workers will be brought in to clean up the district, despite only unveiling its first steam cleaner in September.

Traders claim pavements in the town centre are still not clean enough, although council bosses admit street cleaning works have ceased over the winter months, when weather conditions make the machine less effective.

Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, said: “The pavements in the town centre are still grubby to say the least.

“You can see where the machine has been, but it doesn’t look particularly good.

“I’m not sure they should be spending money on a second machine until they’re certain the first one is doing the job.

“The first one doesn’t seem to leave streets clean enough and it seems painfully slow.

“I don’t think they’ve managed to do the whole town centre once, it’s always in small patches.

“I’ve been a window cleaner for 34 years and can’t see any reason why it can’t be done over the winter as long as it’s not freezing - winter is when the streets are dirty and it’s most needed.”

The council said the second machine, the Bobcat, will work year-round and will also help clear up debris, including moving sand from seafronts back on to the beach. It added that additional staffing for public realm work are also being put in place, meaning the authority will have dedicated staff working the machines.

Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council’s deputy leader, said: “Initial work with the street cleaner has shown just what a difference it makes on our pavements, but we know it will be even more effective when used alongside a brush machine to clear out bigger bits of dirt.

“Having got to grips with the street cleaner, and with the additional kit and staff resource, we can now make a big, positive difference on the cleanliness of our town centres.

“As before, a full schedule of cleaning works – which are dependent on weather conditions – will commence from Easter, once the new machine and staff are in place.”

The council said the Bobcat machine has a digger function for sand removal but also has brush attachments – meaning it can be used in tandem to sweep up streets before the deep cleaner is used.

The new machine is expected to cost £50,000.

The original steam cleaner was brought in as part of a short-term action plan to boost Clacton ahead of Government funding to help struggling town centres.