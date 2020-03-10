TENDRING Council’s chairman cooked up a storm at a church’s community lunch club.

Dan Land was invited into the kitchen for the monthly event at Homelands Free Church, in Garden Road, Walton.

Mr Land cooked up a lunch, including bread and butter pudding, alongside church minister Andrew Openshaw.

Mr Land said: “Having mentioned to me they have a monthly lunch club, the challenge was on to cook for the crowds, normally around 40 people.

“Having not cooked for more than four, the multiples looked promising.

“But I’m pleased to say everyone was well fed and watered.

“Andrew and I came up with a splendid menu, including his bread and butter pudding.”

The free community lunch is held on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Doors open at 11am and lunch is served from 12.30pm.

Anyone interested in joining the next lunch at Homelands Free Church can contact the organisers on 01255 850165.