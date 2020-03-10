A CENTURY of youth culture went on show as part of an exhibition in Clacton.

More than 100 shots were collected for the Growing Up in Clacton exhibition, which was based in Central Parade, Rosemary Road.

It featured memorabilia and films of youth culture over the past 100 years.

Pictures ranged from women on the beach in the 1920s to leather jacket-wearing rockers in 1969 and teens partying on Clacton Pier in the 1990s.

The Museum of Youth Culture met people of all ages in cafés, pubs, markets and clubs across the district over the past four months to collect memories and photographs of being young.

Museum spokesman Georgia Ward said people shared stories about their first loves, first motorbikes and cars and apprenticeships and Saturday jobs.

“The summer brought holidaymakers, new fashion and styles, the carnival and seasonal jobs,” she said.

“In the winter months you hung out at Butlins social club, participated in youth theatre and danced at the clubs.”

Grown Up in Clacton was the first stop in its Grown Up in Britain campaign, a national project to find out from the public what it was like to be a teenager over the last 100 years

The exhibition finished on Thursday at 4pm.

For more information, go to museumofyouthculture.com.