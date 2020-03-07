THE gentle sound of piano playing was heard throughout a library as part of a festival which aims to blow away the winter blues.

Piano teacher Melanie Bridle gave some of her students the chance to perform for a live audience when they set up shop in Brightlingsea Library.

They staged a day of music as part of Brightlingsea WinterFest, which is held every year to help everyone cope with the dark winter months.

It is also a platform to help encourage open conversation about mental wellbeing.

Throughout the Music in the Library event, string players and a flautist accompanied the piano players.

“There were pianists of all ages from six up,” said Melanie.

“It was a lovely atmosphere not just for the players, but for the visitors just coming to take out a book or visit the library.

“It was great to do something which could promote the library.

“We also had Martyn Blagden, a fantastic jazz player, who played for us for about half an hour.”

The festival’s grand finale was a comedy night at the Rosebud pub last Saturday.