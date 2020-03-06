THE countdown is on for runners to lace up their trainers for the return of a popular half marathon.

The Harwich Half Marathon is making a spectacular comeback to coincide with this year’s Mayflower 400 celebrations.

This will be the first time the event has been held since 1991.

More than 1,000 runners have signed up to the half marathon, which is set to be one of the most popular events in this year’s Harwich calendar.

The run will have a festival atmosphere with live music playing throughout the day.

Car parking opens from 8am and access to parking will be signposted via West End Lane, in Dovercourt.

Parking on streets will be limited due to road closures in place.

Race numbers will be available for collection on the day from the rugby club area adjacent to the car parking and the Harwich and Dovercourt Swimming Pool from 8.30am until 10am.

The event is a two lap race with two water stations on each lap.

All roads on the route will be closed until 2pm.

The prize presentation will be held for the winners between 1.30pm and 2pm at Harwich and Dovercourt Rugby Club.

Stephen Peck, race director from Harwich Runners, said: “Well it is finally upon us – the return of the Harwich Half Marathon after nearly 30 years and reintroduced to coincide with the Mayflower 400 celebrations.

“On behalf of Harwich Runners and the Rotary Club of Harwich and Dovercourt I would like to thank you for your support to allow this event to happen.”

He added: “Through holding this event we have been able to raise considerable money, which will all be put back into the local community via Harwich Runners and the Rotary Club of Harwich and Dovercourt.

“If you are in Harwich on April 5 then I would encourage you to come out and support the event.

“Cheer on the runners, enjoy the entertainment at the Cliff Park Bandstand by our local groups and create the kind of festival atmosphere that Harwich is renowned for and bring back the spirit of the Harwich Half Marathon that was apparent in the 1980s.”

The run is on April 5 and starts at the bottom of Marine Parade, in Dovercourt.