A TRIBUTE band to one of the most revered ska groups to ever successfully commercialise the genre is coming to a theatre in Clacton.

Complete Madness, which formed back in 1992 and is comprised of musicians from Yorkshire, performs songs from north London two-toners Madness.

The Suggs-fronted six-piece, who first took over the sweaty pubs of Camden Town in 1976, with their ska and new-wave sounds, are perhaps most recognised for tracks such as Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, and the charter-topping release, Our House.

Now “the number one tribute band to the Nutty Boys” is tackling their heroes’ greatest numbers as part of a performance at the Princes Theatre.

In true Madness fashion, the imitators will don colourful and quirky outfits, engage in onstage banter with the audience, and exhibit moments of fast-thinking comedy.

The highly visual and energetic celebration of the Ivor Novello award-winning band will also serve as a way to delve into the story of Madness’ career thus far.

The show, which is part of a nationwide tour, will undeniably revel in light-hearted chaos.

It has been orchestrated by Sweeney Entertainments, which was founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney.

The company has spent the past 15 years curating high-end for theatres and stages in both the UK and internationally.

Speaking about the Complete Madness show, Julie said fans of the group can expect to hear some of Madness’ most important releases during the set.

She said: “Complete Madness brings to theatres an evening of pure Madness, showcasing the very best hits in a non-stop evening of live and energetic performance.”

Madness, who embarked on a hiatus in 1986 before returning in 1992, has seen 15 of their singles reach the UK top ten.

Complete Madness will perform at the Princes Theatre on Saturday, March 14, from 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show cost £23, or £22 for concessions, plus a £3 booking fee and can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.ticketsolve.com.

Alternatively, they can be bought by calling the venue’s telephone box office on 01255 686633.