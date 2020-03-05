A SPECIAL awards ceremony saw a council’s dedicated employees recognised for their outstanding efforts over the past year.

Tendring Council’s staff were honoured at this year’s Tendring Stars event, which took place at the Princes Theatre in Clacton.

Employees from across the council’s myriad of services and departments picked up accolades in categories such as unsung hero and team of the year.

The innovation of the year award was given to printing assistant Louise Canfield, Beach Patrol picked up the coveted team of the year, and technical officer Annie Goodwin won employee of the year.

Elsewhere, housing support officer, Maddison Casbolt, was recognised as the council’s Young Achiever, and the Digital Access Team picked up the Community Impact Award.

Unsung hero Karen Hardes, an IT training officer, was also celebrated, as well as the Street Scene Team, who took home the chief executive award, and licensing manager Karen Townshend, who won team leader of the Year.

Tendring Council’s chief executive, Ian Davidson, praised everyone who had been nominated, commended or won an award.

“I am always touched and proud at this event,” he said.

“The exemplary work and dedication of our staff is astounding.

“These awards highlight just a small amount of the outstanding work that goes on both on the frontline and behind the scenes.”

This year’s bash marked the fifth anniversary of Tendring Stars, and several long service awards were also handed out at the ceremony.

Martyn Knappett, who has worked for the council for 39 years of service, was handed the lifetime achievement award.

Long service awards were also presented to Tracey Humphries, Jodie Duffin, Kat Venables, Dave Ballard, Barry Chapman, Nigel Coppin and Lesley Foskew for 30 years of service to the organisation.

Tendring Council’s deputy leader, Carlo Guglielmi, congratulated all who had been recognised, adding: “We are really fortunate to have so many stars among our staff and I am delighted they are recognised for their on-going efforts.”