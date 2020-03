A FOOTPATH could be relocated as part of plans for an extension to a council depot in Clacton.

Tendring Council has applied for permission for a 110sq metre single storey extension to an existing storage building at the Northbourne Depot in Vista Road.

The footpath, near to Clacton Leisure Centre’s artificial pitch, needs to be moved to make way for the development, which will also see the compound extended.

A decision is expected to be made by the council’s planning department by April 1.