INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a section of cliffs slipped in Holland-on-Sea.

Engineers from Tendring Council have cleared beach huts from the area and cleared vegetation, ahead of ground survey work to establish the state of the cliffs.

A spokesman said work is being carried out after reports of a cliff slippage on the section below Cliff Road.

The survey, which will include boreholes and other tests, will establish the extent of the slippage, how active it is, and assess the likely cost of any possible solutions.

The section affected, which stretches for around 45 metres, is not part of a section further south which was stabilised last year as part of a £5million project.

Alex Porter, cabinet member responsible for seafronts and coastal protection, said: “These investigations will allow us to understand the full extent of the problem, if indeed there is one, and what remedial work will be needed.

“Our previous cliff stabilisation scheme was hugely successful, not only shoring up the cliffs and improving sea defences for years to come but also creating better access to the beach and promenade.”