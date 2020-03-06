RIDES on Clacton Pier have reopened after a “nightmare” month that saw storms, driving rain and a section of the landmark collapse into the sea.

The attraction said staff worked in all weathers to get some rides up and running on Sunday and more will be ready over the next couple of weekends.

Bosses at the pier successfully applied for a licence from the Marine Management Organisation to complete the clear-up of the debris after the collapse of a small section of concrete decking on February 14 in the wake Storm Ciara.

It said the next step is to apply for a licence to carry out repairs in preparation for the Looping Star roller coaster.

It was due to be in place this Spring, but will now likely be much later in the year.

Nigel Brown, communications manager, said it had been a very challenging month for the landmark.

“Three storms, almost continual rain, as well as the collapse have certainly put the pressure on and it has been a very difficult time for the staff involved in that department of the business,” he said.

“They have worked long hours in difficult conditions to try to get the rides up and running.

“The team has done fantastically well, and we truly thank them for all their efforts – it has been a very trying situation all round.”

There has been no fishing from the end of the pier due to some of the storm damage, but that area was expected to reopen on Wednesday.

“The directors have spent the whole time outside working with the technical services team and it has literally been all hands on deck,” added Mr Brown.

“Our inside attractions - such as the soft play, golf, bowling, amusements and seaquarium - have really come into their own and the support of our customers has helped the business through this difficult time.

“We are now looking ahead to Easter when we plan to have the new Log Flume in use.”

Mr Brown said every effort has been made to keep customers informed of the situation and that will continue.

“We thank them for their patience and understanding over what has been a real nightmare of a month,” he added.