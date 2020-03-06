CLACTON’S Hospital is set to get an extra £3million as part of a major overhaul.

It was previously announced that Clacton Hospital would benefit from a £14.7million scheme to create an integrated outpatient facility, minor injuries and diagnostics unit following the demolition of vacant wards.

The funding was also intended to fix infrastructure issues at the Tower Road site, parts of which are more than 100 years old.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said an extra £3million will be pumped into the project to pay for extra facilities.

The hospital is also set to be the home of a mental health hub.

“I am delighted that the £15million previously provided for the renovation at Clacton Hospital has now been increased to £18million,” said Mr Watling.

“This is a very welcome investment, which will be spent on developing a new clinical service hub that will see a number of local GP practices come together in a single fit for purpose facility.

“The funding will also address infrastructure issues at the hospital site to ensure services are provided in the best way for local people.

“I will continue to work with the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to ensure that the right services are delivered locally.

“I have no doubt this investment will be delivered in a way that meets the needs of our residents and in a way that secures the facilities that we need locally, which will be determined by the medical professionals on the ground.

“We should also be encouraged by the merger of Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals.

“As a single organisation, less money will be spent on overheads and duplication.

“Moreover, by bringing teams and resources together, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust can focus on seeing patients at the right time, attracting and keeping the best staff, and providing the latest treatments locally.”

The investment of £14.7million from the Department for Health also includes cash for a new primary care centre and is aimed at supporting new strategies following the merger of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

A spokesman for the CCG said: “It is an important facility and one that deserves to receive funding for improvement.

“A total of £18million will be spent in developing the hospital and this includes £3million for the early development of primary care services at the site.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, however our aim remains to deliver a fit-for-purpose healthcare hub that meets local residents’ needs."