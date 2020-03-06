SECONDARY schools in Clacton and Frinton will lose out on millions in funding this year, according to campaigners.

The claims come as the Education Secretary faces pressure from Conservative MPs to guarantee extra money for schools in their areas.

Gavin Williamson insisted more is being invested into schools and high needs education in the next three years, with an additional £2.6 billion in 2020/21.

But Tory MPs were among those to raise concerns over long-term under-funding in their constituencies.

According to the School Cuts campaign, which is backed by the National Education Union, Clacton Coastal Academy will see a shortfall of £968,244 in 2020 - a loss of £865 per pupil.

The figures are based on the difference between funding and the amount needed to protect per pupil funding in real terms.

During a debate in Parliament, Clacton MP Giles Watling said: “The national funding formula is letting down some of Clacton’s schools financially because of the way Essex County Council is rolling it out.

“Can the department not have oversight and work with Essex County Council to rebalance the books in favour of our hard-pressed schools in Clacton?”

In response, Mr Williamson said he hopes the council will move towards the national funding formula (NFF) “as rapidly as possible” and use it to inform how much they give per pupil at each school.

Mr Williamson said his department and the Government is “working towards having a hard formula” to make sure there is “a fairness in funding” across the country in every constituency.

He added raising standards in every school was also the Government’s aim.

Former Clacton MP Ivan Henderson, who is also Tendring Council’s Labour group leader, said Mr Watling’s comments were “an admission of failure” on the part of his Government’s to support local schools.

Clacton County High will see a shortfall of £701,890 - a loss of £491 per pupil, while Tendring Technology College will lose £467,336 or £302 per pupil and Colne Community College will see a shortfall of £333,266 this year, a loss of £271 per pupil.

Frinton Primary School governor and town councillor Terry Allen was formerly a governor at Tendring Technology College.

He said: “Our children are the future of this country and I don’t want to see any children in Essex missing out.

“The money should be handed out where it is needed and enhancing the education, not cutting it.

“Funding needs to be put into employing highly-trained teachers, who can also be paid well, and equipment which is needed to educate our children.”