A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged in connection with a number of burglaries and a disturbance involving a knife in Clacton.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, fraud, two counts of possession of a knife, possession of cannabis and affray.

He was remanded to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

It follows incidents between Wednesday, February 5, and Wednesday, February 26, in Clacton.

Another 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a police investigation was charged with affray and possession with a knife and he is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 26.

He previously attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 24.