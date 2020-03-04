A DEVASTATED niece says “justice will never be done” after her uncle’s murder case was thrown out due to lack of evidence.

Andrew Bloomfield, 58, who was described as a “loving and caring father”, was found dead in a bungalow in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, last July.

His death was initially treated as unexplained, but police launched a murder investigation after a post-mortem examination revealed he had sustained a head injury.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr Bloomfield, but he has now been released without charge.

The Crown Prosecution Service had considered the evidence put forward by Essex Police but concluded the legal test for prosecution was not met and there was insufficient grounds for prosecution.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “At the request of Essex Police, the CPS carefully considered a number of complex evidential issues in the case.

“We agree with Essex Police’s initial assessment that no further action should be taken in this matter.”

Mr Bloomfield’s niece, Lisa Bloomfield, 35, now fears her uncle’s killer will never be caught.

“I am devastated because justice will never be done,” she said.

“But I guess I will just have to accept we will never know what really happened.

“Andrew is no longer with us to tell us his side of the story and clearly there isn’t enough evidence to go on to get a prosecution.

“I don’t blame the police because they can only do what they can

and with a lack of evidence, their hands are tied.

“It is going to be really hard now but at least Andrew is at peace.”

Essex Police has said it not currently pursuing any other suspects in connection with Mr Bloomfield’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101.