PASSENGERS aiming to use the trains during the Easter weekend will have to be prepared for disruption as works will be carried out to renew Manningtree's level crossing and the track on the Clacton branch line.

Network Rail has announced improvements which will be carried out across Anglia's rail network this Easter.

The work includes rebuild Manningtree's level crossing to improve safety.

During the Easter weekend there will be rail replacement bus services operating between Colchester and Ipswich and between Manningtree and Harwich.

Work will also be carried out to renew the tack on the Clacton branch line, so rail replacement bus services will run between Colchester and Clacton and between Thorpe Le Soken and Walton.

Due to the disruptions passengers are being advised to check before they travel as the work affects many routes at different times and days.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s managing director for Anglia, said: “We will be working around the clock to deliver crucial upgrades and renewals across the region to deliver a more reliable and efficient rail service for passengers.

"We have chosen to carry out this work at the quieter Easter period to minimise disruption, however those who are planning to travel are advised to check how their journey will be affected.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by these works, but it is essential that Network Rail maintains and upgrades our railway to improve reliability.

“We will make sure that people are able to complete their journeys, even if it is partly by bus.”

For more specific information check with your train operator before you travel.