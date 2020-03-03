A 12-inch knife, which police officers believe could have been strategically placed, has been taken off the streets after it was found near a busy library.

Tendring’s Community Policing Team were out on patrol in Clacton on Sunday where they were conducting knife sweeps and several stop searches.

The patrol was part of the force’s continued efforts to reduce the number of weapons being used in both the seaside town and the wider district.

During the successful walkabout - which covered everywhere from the seafront to Tower Road - a large kitchen knife was spotted in an alleyway near the Clacton Library and the town hall.

Measuring more than 12 inches from the tip of the blade to the bottom of the handle, the potential weapon is suspected to have been hidden for future use.

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood praised the work of the policing team who made the important find. He said: “I am pleased to hear about the successful knife sweep.

“Removing any knife from the street is always a positive.

“Having been on one of these knife sweeps with the police myself, I know how hard it can be to uncover and spot these weapons.

“This is a really good result.”

The Tendring Community Policing Team’s discovery comes after a serious incident involving a bladed weapon in the town centre in broad daylight.

The fight saw terrified shoppers flee to safety in fast-food restaurant Mcdonald’s.

But Mr Honeywood assured residents knife crime isn’t as prevalent in the town as it is elsewhere.

“We must remember knife crime is not an every day occurrence in Clacton and it isn’t as rife as it can be in other areas,” he said. “But if anyone sees anything suspicious or has any concerns, please let the police know, and they will investigate.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.