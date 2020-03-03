SINGERS raised the roof and drummed up support to help to get a flood-stricken lido open.

Between 70 and 80 singers visited St James’ Church, in Brightlingsea to join their voices with the Women in Harmony Choir.

They sang their hearts out in aid of a fund to restore the Brightlingsea Lido which was ravaged by the recent Storm Ciara.

The Women In Harmony Choir, run by Alison Benz, performed three songs solo to the delight of the audience.

Sandra Davies, who is responsible for fundraising and promotions for the lido, said: “We had the leader of the London Community Gospel Choir, the Rev Bazil Meade, and his son Leonn, with us.

“The event was called Leap into Gospel.

“It raised the roof, we had a gospel workshop from 10am until 4pm.

“Family and friends were invited from 5pm until 6pm, when there was singing.

“It was a donations only event and we managed to raise £452.

“Since Storm Ciara we have been fundraising for repairs and the thing about Brightlingsea is the community is so strong.

“Without the community we wouldn’t have got the Lido going three years ago.

“The offices, changing rooms, the cafe were underwater and we are going through an insurance claim at the moment.”