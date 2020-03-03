HUNDREDS of nostalgic mods will take to the streets on their scooters as part of an annual event in aid of charity.

The Clacton Ride Out, which was relaunched six years ago, attracts hordes of passionate bikers from across East Anglia every year.

Arranged by the Chelmsford Scooter Club, the crowd-pleasing event uses its pulling-power to raise money for the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK.

Taking place on Sunday, March 29, the route starts off in Chelmsford, before passing through Colchester where even more two-wheelers will join the procession of motorists.

Eventually, the colourful scooters will travel down the A120 and then the A133, before the 41-mile route concludes in Pier Gap, in Clacton, outside Tom Peppers.

Del Ansell, from Great Clacton, is the area representative for the Vespa Club of Britain and has taken part in hundreds of the rides since the Sixties.

He helps arrange the monumental meet-up, books the entertainment and is in charge of the collecting the donations for charity.

“I love riding on two wheels and once you have ridden, you get hooked – I still ride today with one of my mates who is 75,” he said.

“I have been on hundreds of ride outs to London, Cambridge and Norwich, and all across East Anglia.

“But the first mods and rockers trouble actually started here in Clacton in 1964 – everyone goes on about it being it Brighton, but it started here in Clacton.

“The atmosphere on the day is brilliant and the people love it when we arrive - we feel like rockstars.”

After their arrival, the pack of scooter fanatics will park up along the seafront and in the town centre, giving locals the chance to marvel at nippy machines.