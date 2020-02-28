A HARDWORKING young tailor says he is determined to continue his grandfather’s legacy and will do whatever it takes to ensure it continues to be a success.

Michael Nichols, 25, from Clacton, is the grandson of town stalwart and former tailor to the stars, Roy Nichols, who sadly died in 2016, aged 73.

Roy had run Nichol’s Tailors, in The Grove, for more than 40 years, in which time worked on suits for the the likes of boxing champion Terry Downes and comedian Jim Davidson.

But following his death, the future of the business became uncertain.

Intent on not letting his grandfather’s years of hard work fade away, Michael, who had worked in the shop for as long as he can remember, took over the reins.

Nearly four years on from his beloved grandfather’s death, Michael has renamed the business Pins and Needles, and moved it to a new premises in Rosemary Road.

He said: “Everyone in the town knew my grandad – he was my best friend and it killed me when he died.

“It still feels like it happened yesterday, and it is still hard to talk about.

“He was very committed and never stopped working – he hardly left the shop when I was growing up.

“I took over from my grandad, but now I am running the shop on my own and I had to open the new place with nothing.

“It has been a struggle and it can be stressful, but it is a sign of the times unfortunately – but I would never give it up, you have to keep going for it.”

Due to the diminishing demand for tailor made suits, not least in Clacton, Pins and Needles now predominantly only offers alterations.

But, despite the profession not being quite as hands on as it used to be, master sewer Michael is still determined to stick around for as long as he can thread a needle.

He said: “Anything which can be sewn, I can repair - it extends beyond just clothing.

“My grandad taught me everything I know, I was always in the shop with him and had watched him since I was five years old – I have done this my whole life.

“This is something I want to do forever and there is no ifs or buts about it, I have to make this work for my grandad – I still use a lot of his tools as well.

“My nan pops in from time to time and is really happy I am still keeping it going and keeping my grandad’s legacy alive.”

To find out more about Pins and Needles visit facebook.com/pinsandneedlestsiloring.