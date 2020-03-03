A DEDICATED fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds for a young boy battling cancer.

Susan Vousden, of Holland-on-Sea, organised and hosted a jumble sale at the Plough Corner Community Centre Hall last weekend.

The aim of it was to raise money for St Osyth’s Carter Nightingale, a three-year-old who was diagnosed with leukaemia after being taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

The event generated £375, which was presented to Carter’s mum Hannah.

Mrs Vousden said: “It was a very good day and all proceeds went to Carter’s fight against leukaemia.

“I just hope it helps the family in some way.

“We had lots of people there and it was really busy – everyone clapped when Hannah turned up to do the raffle.

“I would just like to say thanks to everyone who helped and all the volunteers.”

To find out more about Carter’s fight, go to facebook.com/cartervsleaukemia.