TV personality and conservationist Giles Clarke was the guest presenter at Clacton Arts and Lits on Monday.

Introduced to cats by his mother as a small child, his passion has stayed with him throughout his life albeit the cats are now larger.

Giles gave the audience a fascinating insight into captive breeding via his work as director of The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent and his TV series raising tiger and jaguar cubs in his own home. He also gave a sneak preview of his latest tv series in which he hand rears an Asiatic Sun Bear.

Animal conservation now forms a large part of his life as president and ambassador for many projects around the world, particularly in Kenya, helping to protect rhinos and lions. He explained that without a concerted effort over a million species will become extinct in the next 30 years.