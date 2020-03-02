THE legacy of prolific photographer Alf Jefferies will once again be exhibited in Brightlingsea this weekend.

Alf’s daughter Lynn Ballard has spent hours developing and cataloguing Alf’s work, which amounted to thousands of images take across much of his lifetime, since his death more than two decades ago.

The special event on Saturday at the old National Provincial Bank, Victoria Place, is the second public showing of Alf’s work.

It will include aerial images of Clacton Pier and Walton Pier in the 1960s, which clearly show the changes which have taken place over the decades since.

And an aerial image of the Hanoverian Naze Tower taken at that time and considerably further away from the cliff edge than it is today.

Lynn, who has been working way through thousands of cannisters of film which had not even been developed when her father left them to her, explains the images will include a full selection of banger racing shots, carnivals and boat building on the coast.

The exhibition takes place from 10.30am to 6.30pm on Saturday.