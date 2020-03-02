STALL holders at Walton Market will be told to take their rubbish away with them in a bid to save cash.

Frinton and Walton Town Council said that following a discussion future stall-holders will be asked to take refuse away.

It means the contract to provide bins for the market can be cancelled, saving the authority £2,000 a year.

A report said the move means the market “would be more economic to operate, even in the winter period”.

Councillor Nick Turner said: “What worries me is how we are going to police it.

“It’s all very well telling people to take it home with them, but must make sure they don’t just dump it down there and leave us to clean it up afterwards.”

Council clerk Jerry Wedge said the council has a representative visit the market each week to collect money and put barriers out and that they will be able to check whether there are any problems.