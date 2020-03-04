THE committee which runs Clacton Carnival an annual event is holding auditions next month to find its royal court the perfect people to play the leading roles.

Carnival bosses are looking to recruit “confident and chatty” young people, aged between ten and 25, who will be cast as the event’s queen and princess.

Those lucky enough to be picked, will attend events in Essex throughout the year, in addition to their summer appearances during the busy carnival week in August.

The selection evening will take place on March 27, from 7.30pm, at the Tavern in Holland-on-Sea.

Entrants are welcome to attend for free, while supporters and guests are required to pay a £2 admission fee.

To download an entry form, head to clactoncarnival.org.