A NEW and determined campaign group has been formed by frustrated residents in a bid to combat overdevelopment across the district.

Tendring Wide has been collectively established by three residents from Kirby, who believe plans for extra housing in the area is unnecessary and damaging to wildlife.

Last month, for example, Land Allocations Ltd submitted plans to build 130 homes in farmland east of Halstead Road, which caused uproar within the community.

Villagers were already angry after Linden Homes were controversially given permission for 240 homes on fields next to the 5.5-hectare site.

The movement has clearly struck a chord with the wider community, with more than 200 members already pledging allegiance to the cause in just two weeks.

Ulrike Martin, who led the opposition to the controversial Linden Homes development near to Kirby Primary School, was one of the residents who founded the group.

She says she was driven to launch the campaign after seeing more and more people across the district growing concerned with the volume of development sites.

Ms Martin was also inspired to fight plans to build more homes in a bid to prevent the destruction of the local environment and important habitats.

"We realised that across Tendring people like us had had enough of the council just allowing overdevelopment,” she said.

“They have dragged their heels in establishing a proper local plan which could stop developers doing whatever they want.

“They are destroying important habitat and wildlife which is totally unacceptable."

The group are now planning on using the power of the people to organise awareness-raising events and engage in discussions with the public and Tendring Council.

Karla Edmunds, who is also involved in the group, believes the authority should not be granting developers permission when there is lack of sufficient infrastructure.

She said: “My son had a serious allergic reaction and I was told it would be a four week wait to see a doctor.

“But Tendring Council sees nothing wrong with approving all these sites – they should be ashamed of themselves.

“We won’t stop until we have won.”

A spokesman for Tendring Council said work was progressing well on adopting a new local plan, but it was important to have the right plan in place.

“An inspector has recently held an inquiry to examine the strategic part of our new local plan, and we are hopeful this will be found sound – possibly with some modifications – in the next few months.

“Local plans take time to adopt, and this is important to make sure that they are right – for our district, and within the legislation – and while we understand a desire to rush one through, this would not be the right approach to take.

"At the heart of our new local plan are garden communities, which ensure infrastructure is in place alongside housing and which will help reach our housing requirements for years to come.”

To find out more about Tendring Wide visit facebook.com/tendringmatters.