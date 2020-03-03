A TALENTED group of dancers have booked their place in the finals of a nationwide competition after showcasing a series of stunning displays.

Stagestruck Academy, based in Frinton, took park in several categories as part of the Essex heart of Can You Dance? – an annual event, which launched in 2011.

Considered to be at the forefront of the dance industry, the competition is designed to identify and celebrate the country’s best dancers and brightest prospects.

Participation in Can You Dance? has even resulted in some lucky performers being handed scholarships to top arts colleges worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Last year, Stagestruck Academy took a year off, but decided to take part again this year in order to reintroduce themselves to the circuit and to simply have fun.

But despite not entering with any expectations, the Clacton and Frinton dancers finished in third place in the senior category.

As a result, they will now compete in Can You Dance?’s flagship event, the Super Convention, in October.

Taking place at the M&S Arena, in Liverpool, the dance orientated exhibition will see Stagestruck Academy compete against other groups in a bid to be crowned champions.

To find out more about Stagestruck Academy visit stagestruckacademy.co.uk.