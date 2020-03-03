A GENEROUS supermarket has donated Easter eggs to help raise cash for stroke survivors.

Tendring Specialist Stroke Services, based in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, will be holding an Easter raffle to raise funds to support survivors and their families.

Rosemary Garrey, from Tendring Specialist Stroke Services, thanked Amy Openshaw, Asda's community champion, for donating eggs for the fundraising event.

She said: "The service provides support to individuals and their families on the road to coming to terms with the effects of a stroke.

"It ensures that independence and confidence is rebuilt through sessions in a rehabilitative, friendly community environment.

"We will be holding a raffle to raise funds from this generous donation.

"Tickets will be on sale from 10am to 12noon at Tendring Specialist Stroke Services, which is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday."

Tickets will be on sale from March 2 and the draw takes place on April 3.