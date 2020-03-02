A SUPPORT group which helps residents living with cancer travel to and from hospital is looking for a vital new volunteer.

Home Support Group Trust, in Frinton, is on the hunt for a transport co-ordinator.

The role requires the individual to take calls and organise the drivers who are tasked with dropping residents at hospital for treatments and appointments.

The position is a valued one, and if the group fails to find a replacement, it may be unable to continue its great work.

If you are interested in the position, contact Julie Heller on 01255 671239.