TENDRING Council's Labour group leader has backed Sir Keir Starmer to be the next leader of the Labour Party.

Ivan Henderson, who is also the leader of the party's group at Essex County Council, has joined more than 120 other county, city, borough, district, town and parish councillors from the east to pledge their support.

The letter calls on party members to back Mr Starmer for the party’s top job as “the best person to unite the Labour Party”.

Tendring councillors Garry Calver, Bill Davidson, Maria Fowler and Jo Henderson have also signed as have Margaret Saunders, David Smith and Alan Todd of Harwich Town Council.

Mr Henderson said: “I am backing Keir Starmer for leader because he is bringing the party together as a united, unstoppable force to challenge this Tory Government and take our party to victory at the next General Election.

"He shown passion for all the causes we hold dear and will deal with austerity and looking after our public services and fighting for our health services.

"He has a lot of respect local councillors and the work they do and knows the pressure councils are under."