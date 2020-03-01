A HUNGRY thief with a penchant for pastry has been targeting a bakery in Clacton.
PCSO Matt Ladkin, from the Clacton town centre policing team, was informed by staff at Greggs, in Station Road, that a woman was regularly stealing food from the shop.
PCSO Ladkin and his colleague PC Smedley were in the eaterie when they saw a woman gathering up items.
She ran off after spotting the officer, who then gave chase.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the incident.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment