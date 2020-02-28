A CENTENARIAN says she is “looking forward” to becoming a great great grandmother after celebrating her 100th birthday with a high tea held in her honour.

Lucy Osborn, who has lived in Colchester and the surrounding areas for most of her life, was delighted to receive a telegram from the Queen.

She said: “I have had a busy life.

"I raised my family while running my own hairdressing business and I was even captain of my own Guides troupe.

“I used to love singing and I spent a great deal of time entertaining in senior citizens’ clubs and in a choir.”

The only child of William and Rose Coulton, Mrs Osborn spent her childhood in Brightlingsea.

In 1940, at 20 years old, she met and married her husband, William, and together they established their home in Colchester.

They had two children, Richard and Barbara, and two grandchildren, Michelle and Mark.

Mr Osborn died in 1977 and Mrs Osborn now lives in the Oaks Care Home in Colchester.

The home’s support manager Carol Preston said: “She is loved by the other residents and we adore her.”

“We love that Lucy lives with us and is so happy here.

“This was a great way to celebrate a very special occasion.”