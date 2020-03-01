I am writing this letter to the Gazette because I know you have had many articles about hospital parking in your paper.

I got a £35 parking ticket for being five minutes late back to the car at 11pm at night.

I am 67-years-old and had an operation. The nurse had phoned my daughter that she could come and pick me up and I would be ready when she got there.

They told her to go to the car park and she was allowed half an hour.

When she got there, they had forgotten to get the discharged papers signed, and had to wait for a doctor to sign them.

By the time they were signed and I got from the ward to the car park, we were five minutes late. We had to walk from the ward and, just having an operation and being 67-years-old, I could not go too quick.

I appealed the parking ticket, explaining the situation to them and they sent us forms to fill in.

Now if I don’t pay them in two days, the fine is going up to £70.

The reason I am annoyed is that it was not our fault.

So if you can add this to your list of complaints about hospital car parking I would be grateful.

Pauline Bailey

Riley Avenue,

Jaywick