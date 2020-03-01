DOMESTIC abuse victims across north Essex will receive specialist support thanks to more than £500,000 in Government funding.

In response to rising domestic abuse figures, which show reported cases in Essex more than doubled from 12,780 in 2015/16 to 26,030 in 2018/19, the five authorities in Colchester, Tendring, Braintree, Maldon and Chelmsford have joined forces with charities Next Chapter and Open Road to form a partnership aiming to help victims escape domestic violence.

The partnership will work together to provide support for victims with complex issues, such as addiction and homelessness.

Women with mental health issues or those who face barriers such as sexuality, disability, ethnicity or immigration status will be referred to specialist services.

More specialist, trauma informed support will be provided, particularly to those who are not living in refuge accommodation.

Funding will also help pay for secure accommodation and access to support services for women and children looking to live independently.

Figures show Colchester and Tendring have the highest number of domestic abuse victims in Essex.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member for housing at Tendring Council, said: “This funding will support specialist organisations in providing holistic support to some of the most vulnerable people in our society, and is very much welcomed.

“I look forward to working with our partners to continue to get the best outcome for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.”

Over the past two years Next Chapter has supported more than 1,800 women in the community and more than 180 women and 220 children in the refugee itself.

The £507,000 will enable the project to run through to March 2021.