FOLLOWING a sell-out launch gig last week, Frinton Jazz Club is preparing to welcome award-winning and world-renowned trumpeter, Enrico Tomasso, to town for its second evening of jazz.

Twice winner of the Best Trumpet category in the British Jazz Awards, Enrico has performed all over the world with the likes of Aker Bilk, Scott Hamilton, Alan Barnes, Ray Gelato’s Giants and The Pasadena Roof Orchestra.

He will be joined by Chris Ingham (piano), Geoff Gascoyne (bass) and George Double (drums) for the gig at McGrigor Hall.

The event takes place at the Fourth Avenue in Frinton on Saturday, March 21.

George, who with sax legend and now Frinton resident Derek Nash has formed Frinton Jazz Club, is delighted to welcome Enrico to town.

George said: “Enrico is a wonderful player, much influenced by his mentor Louis Armstrong, with whom he played in his younger days.

“It’s a real coup to be able to bring him to Frinton, especially with him winning the British Jazz Award again this year”.

“The reaction to our first gig was amazing.

“It sold out and, in fact, we are reducing capacity a little for the next event to make it slightly less crowded for people.

“The emphasis with our gigs is putting on an evening of quality live music which everyone can enjoy, even if you don’t necessarily think of yourself as a jazz fan.

“Our line-ups are sure to leave everyone tapping their toes and going away wanting more.”

The Frinton Jazz Club evenings start at 7.30pm and will finish around 9.45pm.

Tickets are available via the online box office Ticket Source at ticketsource.co.uk/frinton-jazz-club, by phone to George Double on 07941360890, where more information is available, or by email at frintonjazzclub@gmail.com