HIGH-FLYING photographer Steve Brading captured tranquil images of Brightlingsea, Point Clear and St Osyth before storms caused damage and disruption to the Tendring coastline.

Storm Ciara battered north Essex with strong winds which combined with spring tides caused flooding earlier this month.

Steve took to the skies before the storm - his photos in stark contrast to drone images taken by Russell Wheeler after Ciara had done her worst.

More than 100 beach huts were swept from their standings in Brightlingsea, with some bases also being damaged.

Brightlingsea Lido and Pawsons Playground, in Western Promenade, also suffered flood damage.

It is expected that repair works may take weeks or months to complete.

But the community in Brightlingsea has rallied together to help with the clear-up operation.

The Freemason Arms, in Sydney Street, has launched a bid to help raise money to aid the clean up after Lido bosses said it would need “ a lot of help” to reopen.

The pub will hold a raffle on March 8 with all the profits going to the lido.

Anyone with prizes can drop them off at the Freemasons any day after 3pm or 12pm on weekends.

Brightlingsea Town Council said it is working with Tendring Council and plans are being formulated for clear ups and repositioning of huts.

Brightlingsea mayor Graham Steady said: “We would like to thank all those who have taken positive action and have offered help in any way they can.”