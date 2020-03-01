THERE is still time to visit an exhibition focusing on growing up on the coast.

The retrospective exhibition by the Museum of Youth and Culture launched last month and comes to an end at Brightlingsea’s former TSB Bank building in Rosemary Road on Thursday.

Grown up in Clacton : 100 years of Youth Culture is the pilot of a wider project funded by the Arts Council which, due to the success in Essex, will now be rolled out across the country.

Preparations began last year with a number of events including voluntary run cafes and socials at Clacton Pier, the Covered Market and at Revved Up in Walton where memories and images were shared by those who remember it best - those who were there.