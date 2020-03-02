DETAILED blueprints have been submitted as part of controversial plans to build 80 homes on farmland in Little Clacton.

Plans for 98 homes on six hectares of land off The Street, between Amerells Farm and Swains Farm, were previously rejected by Tendring Council.

But developer Nigel Barrington-Fuller went to appeal and permission was granted by a planning inspector in 2017.

Approval has already been issued for the first phase of 18 homes and South East Developments has now submitted detailed blueprints for the remaining 80 properties.

Little Clacton Parish Council had strongly opposed the original plans and Tendring Council had rejected the scheme on the grounds it would result in the loss of local green gap.

Councillors said the scale of the development was out of character with the area and it would lead to the urbanisation of the village.

There were also more than 500 individual objections to the plans and a petition signed by around 200 people.

Christian Ingram, from Weeley Road, said: “The last thing that we want in Little Clacton is more traffic driving through the village.

“I think we have had enough building work going on in Little Clacton and new houses seem to be going up all the time.

“Let’s keep some open spaces and not build on every bit of land that is available.”

A planning statement by the developer said the permission granted in 2017 was accompanied by an agreement in relation to the provision of affordable housing, open space, and financial contributions towards education and health.

It added: “The inspector accepted that the site met the three tests of sustainability which would outweigh the council’s opposition to the site being developed for housing.”

A decision is expected to be made by April 21.