NOMINATIONS are opening early in 2020 ahead of the fifth Tendring Youth Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate achievements by inspiring young people who live, study or work in Tendring, across a wide range of categories, as well as adults who support them.

The nominations process has been brought forward in 2020 as the organising committee recognised some people needed more time to put forward youngsters, and to allow for a smoother running of the whole process.

Once again Harwich Haven Authority is welcomed as headline sponsors for the awards, which are supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council.

Other sponsors so far include Galloper Wind Farm, Tendring Careline, the Princes Theatre and Nova Training, while the awards are also supported by Clacton Pier and the Clacton and Frinton and Walton Gazette and the Harwich and Manningtree Standard.

Youth groups can also be nominated, and categories recognise academic achievement, inspirational caring, work in the community and efforts to help the environment, among others.

A panel of judges assess the nominations after the deadline of Friday, April 24, and compile a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to a glitzy presentation evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on July 7.

Karen O’Connor, Tendring Youth Awards chairman, said despite having been involved every year, she never failed to be surprised by the quality of nominations.

“Each year I am inspired by the achievements of young people in our district,” Karen said.

“There are many amazing young people – and adults who support them – doing wonderful things and these awards are to celebrate those people; as well as youth in general.

“However, we can only do that with your help – we can only recognise people you tell us about. So I would urge you to think about young people you know or work with, and nominate them – there’s no limit to the number of nominations you can make.”

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award, complete an online nomination form at tendringdc.gov.uk/community/young-people/tendring-youth-awards or download a form and submit it to thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com. Alternatively you can fill it out and return it by post to Tendring Youth Awards, Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE.

The categories:

Volunteer (Young Person aged 11-21): This award recognises the volunteering efforts of young people as an individual or as part of a group.

Arts (Young Person/group aged 11-21) – Sponsored by the Princes Theatre: This award showcases the creative potential of a young person or group in any respect of the arts, including Creative (i.e. drawing or writing), Expressive (i.e. dancing or theatre) or Applied (i.e. product design or textiles).

Community Improvement (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority: This award celebrates an individual or group who has significantly contributed to their community. It includes a bursary from the sponsor to enable the winners to continue to develop their initiative.

Young Carer (Young Person aged 8-18) – Sponsored by Tendring Careline: This award recognises a young person who helps look after a relative or friend who has a condition, such as a disability, illness, mental health condition, or a drug or alcohol problem.

Learning Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Tendring Council: This award rewards the hard work and perseverance of a young person who has succeeded in their chosen subject or subjects, showing their determination to achieve their learning goals.

Outstanding Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Essex County Council: The Outstanding Achievement category is all about celebrating an individual or group of young people achieving in any discipline or field. Achievements must be significant and exceed the norm.

Personal Achievement (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Nova Training: This award is given in recognition that some young people overcome huge difficulties to achieve success. Obstacles might include problems in their family, social, educational, health or work lives.

The Environmental Initiative Award (Young Person/group aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Galloper Wind Farm: Celebrating those who have significantly contributed to improving or caring for the environment. This award includes a bursary from the sponsors to enable the winners to continue and develop their environmental initiatives into the future.

Unsung Hero (Adult) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority: This award is given in recognition the efforts of an individual (adult) to support young people to achieve their full potential, through volunteering, mentoring, coaching or work.

Committee’s Award: This award is given to one of those shortlisted for an award, in any category, that stands out for special acknowledgement.