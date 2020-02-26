BOOZE-FILLED holidays in Majorca and Ibiza could be a thing of the past after strict new laws are set to be brought in this summer.

Majorca and Ibiza have introduced new rules limiting the number of drinks that all-inclusive hotels can serve.

It will reportedly affect holidaymakers planning on heading to Magaluf in Majorca and the west end of San Antonio in Ibiza this summer.

The Balearic Islands' authorities unveiled a number of new regulations earlier this year as part of a 'crackdown on booze tourism'.

It won't affect anyone who has booked their holiday for this summer before January 23, 2020 but at the moment it's unclear how hotels will be able to differentiate them from holidaymakers who booked after this date.

It has been reported drinks will only be served with dinner and lunch with a limit of three at lunch and three at dinner.

Self-service drinks arrangements will also be stopped.

Iago Negueruela, Balearic Islands Tourism minister, said: "We want British tourists. We don't want this type of tourism.

"We want to put a stop to bad behaviour.

"We will have zero tolerance for tourism excesses."

ABTA, the Association of British Travel Agencies, issued the following statement to clarify how this will affect your holiday.

A spokesman added: “ABTA strongly supports initiatives that improve the health and safety of holidaymakers, as well as the welfare of local communities.

"Some of the measures introduced by the Balearic Islands authorities to limit anti-social behaviour have potential to cause confusion for UK holidaymakers, so we welcome the recent clarification from the authorities, including that the restrictions will only apply to certain limited areas in Mallorca and Ibiza rather than the whole of the Balearics as originally proposed.

"It is important to note that the limits on alcoholic drinks in all-inclusive hotels does not apply to any holidays booked before 23 January 2020, for travel during 2020.

"For all-inclusive holidays booked after that date, we recommend that customers check with the agent or operator selling the holiday, as the exemption will still apply if there was an existing contract between the hotel and the tour operator agreed before that date.

"ABTA will continue to engage with the Balearic Islands Government, ABTA Members and other parties, to encourage clear communication and exchange of information, in order to ensure holidaymakers travelling to hotels in the designated areas enjoy a positive customer experience.”

Under the new rules, organised pub crawls will no longer be allowed to be advertised or held in these regions.

Bars and pubs will also not be able to host happy hours and party boats will no longer be able to advertise in the regions.